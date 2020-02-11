Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. 714,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,231. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

