Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 17,600 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Boston Partners grew its position in Mosaic by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $64,112,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $32,784,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $15,817,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after acquiring an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.