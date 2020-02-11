Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 7,296 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

PFE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

