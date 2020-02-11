Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 260 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,350 shares of company stock worth $15,375,149 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.