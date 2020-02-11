Masco (NYSE:MAS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. Masco also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.35-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 523,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,519. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.19.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,504 shares of company stock valued at $18,781,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

