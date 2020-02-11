Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,642,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,086,172,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.01. 143,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.16. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The company has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

