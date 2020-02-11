MASTERNET (MASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,477.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One MASTERNET token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $9,477.00 and $217.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

MASTERNET Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

