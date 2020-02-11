Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 826 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 421,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,607,000 after buying an additional 117,275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after buying an additional 56,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $146.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

