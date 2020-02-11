MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

MAXIMUS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MAXIMUS has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MAXIMUS to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

