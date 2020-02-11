MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.96

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 124159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

