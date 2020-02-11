McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.65. 3,334,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,327. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

