Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,959,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,994. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

