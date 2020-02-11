Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.94), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.75. 385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,765. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $181.21 and a twelve month high of $271.11.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,265,510.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.