Metlife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.81

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 451229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Metlife by 6,954.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,689,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 10,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 592,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 587,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

