Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.12

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.12 and last traded at $142.49, with a volume of 1710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $634,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

