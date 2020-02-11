Middlesex Water Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.256 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of MSEX opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.25. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several research firms recently commented on MSEX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

