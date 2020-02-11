Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 2,325,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,601,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 87.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

