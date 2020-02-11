MINDOL Price Tops $2.03 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00020800 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $345.74 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.01280303 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000870 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.