Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Shares Up 19.1%

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV)’s stock price shot up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, 142,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 293,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mineral Mountain Resources Company Profile (CVE:MMV)

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

