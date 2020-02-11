Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 552.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1045 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

