Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VF were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in VF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.18. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

