Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,184 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after buying an additional 386,002 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after acquiring an additional 67,466 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.85.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.