Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.32 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $103.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

