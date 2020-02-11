Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,471 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $293.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.04 and its 200 day moving average is $265.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $222.00 and a 12 month high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

