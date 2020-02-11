Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $93,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $188.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.86. The company has a market cap of $1,398.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $104.26 and a twelve month high of $185.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

