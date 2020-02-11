MNPCoin (MNP) Market Cap Reaches $8,985.00

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One MNPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. MNPCoin has a market cap of $8,985.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MNPCoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MNPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin . The official website for MNPCoin is mnpcoin.pro

MNPCoin Coin Trading

MNPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MNPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MNPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MNPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.