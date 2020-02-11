Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 119 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

