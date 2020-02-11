Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.