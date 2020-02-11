Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 11.20-11.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.20-11.70 EPS.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

