Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

TAP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The stock had a trading volume of 117,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,157. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

