Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in PDC Energy by 455.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,215,000.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

