Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,101 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on THG. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NYSE THG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.59. 2,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,411 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

