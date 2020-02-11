Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329,029 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,512,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 605,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,205. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

