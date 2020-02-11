Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dmc Global were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Dmc Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOOM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,831. The company has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.70. Dmc Global Inc has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

