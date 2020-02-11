Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,461 shares during the period. AquaVenture accounts for about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AquaVenture were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 725,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaVenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in AquaVenture by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

WAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,862. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

