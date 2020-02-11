Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $65.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

