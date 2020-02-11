MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Shares Down 0.2%

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $42.90, 2,559 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

