Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.35) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300.80 ($3.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

