Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,518 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

