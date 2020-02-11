Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 937 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.07. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.43 and a 12-month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

