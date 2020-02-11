Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.