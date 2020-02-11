Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

