Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

