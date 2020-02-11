Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $250.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

