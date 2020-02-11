Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 8,717 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

