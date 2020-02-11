Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 93,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

