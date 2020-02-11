Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.57.

RTN stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,153. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $169.64 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.79.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.