Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,095,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

