Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,216,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

