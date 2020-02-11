Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 1.3% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in HP by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,476. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.